Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 404 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,405,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,820,000 after buying an additional 685,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,639,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,632,000 after buying an additional 245,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,436,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,711,000 after buying an additional 864,061 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,282,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,525,000 after buying an additional 427,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,252,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,889,000 after buying an additional 421,911 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

