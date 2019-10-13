Insolar Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. During the last week, Insolar has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Insolar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00002387 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, Okcoin Korea, Binance and Liqui. Insolar has a market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $513,739.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official website is insolar.io . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Radar Relay, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Coinrail, Bithumb, OKex, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

