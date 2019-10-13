Insider Selling: Kellogg (NYSE:K) Major Shareholder Sells $6,231,000.00 in Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $6,396,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $6,309,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $6,322,000.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.51, for a total value of $6,151,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $5,628,000.00.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $62.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.90.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.66%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.5% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 21.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 6,485 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 8.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 127,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kellogg from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Consumer Edge downgraded Kellogg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

