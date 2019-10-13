Insider Selling: FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Sells $205,762.50 in Stock

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $205,762.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,313,354.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christine Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of FibroGen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $227,531.25.

On Friday, August 23rd, Christine Chung sold 11,250 shares of FibroGen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $485,662.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $37.29 on Friday. FibroGen Inc has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average of $43.71.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $1.75. FibroGen had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue was up 335.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FGEN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,094,000 after purchasing an additional 721,232 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 36,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,500,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,808 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

