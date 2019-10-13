Insider Selling: BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) President Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) President Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $252,300.00.

Lee Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 7th, Lee Delaney sold 10,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $239,900.00.

NYSE BJ opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.43.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $34.00 price objective on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 11.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 10.4% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth about $58,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

