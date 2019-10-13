Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,949,351.25 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 413,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,949,351.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,634.80.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $4.39 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 18.3% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 16.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

