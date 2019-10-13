Insider Buying: L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) Insider Acquires A$24,417.18 in Stock

L1 Long Short Fund Ltd (ASX:LSF) insider Raphael Lamm purchased 15,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.55 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,417.18 ($17,317.15).

Raphael Lamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Raphael Lamm purchased 25,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,550.00 ($27,340.43).

On Friday, September 27th, Raphael Lamm purchased 28,679 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,681.88 ($31,689.28).

On Wednesday, September 25th, Raphael Lamm purchased 15,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$23,400.00 ($16,595.74).

On Monday, September 23rd, Raphael Lamm purchased 33,664 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,808.90 ($36,743.90).

On Friday, September 13th, Raphael Lamm purchased 426,537 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.54 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$656,866.98 ($465,863.11).

On Wednesday, September 11th, Raphael Lamm purchased 318,500 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$471,061.50 ($334,086.17).

On Monday, September 9th, Raphael Lamm purchased 127,654 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$183,949.41 ($130,460.58).

On Monday, August 26th, Raphael Lamm purchased 100,000 shares of L1 Long Short Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.41 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$141,400.00 ($100,283.69).

L1 Long Short Fund stock opened at A$1.50 ($1.06) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$1.46. The stock has a market cap of $997.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27. L1 Long Short Fund Ltd has a 12-month low of A$1.27 ($0.90) and a 12-month high of A$1.79 ($1.27).

L1 Long Short Fund Limited is a equity fund launched and managed by L1 Capital Pty Ltd. The fund investments predominantly in Australian and New Zealand securities. It employs long and short strategy to make its investments. The fund employs bottom up approach to make its investments. It is was formed in September 2014 and is domiciled in Australia.

