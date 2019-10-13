Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Inphi Corporation operates as a provider of fabless high-speed analog semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. Its solutions provides interface between analog signals and digital information in high-performance systems such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, datacenter and enterprise servers, storage platforms, test and measurement equipment and military systems. The Company’s products are designed into systems sold by OEMs, including Agilent Technologies, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, Cisco Systems, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Dell Inc., EMC Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei, International Business Machines Corporation and Oracle Corporation. Inphi Corporation is headquartered in Santa Clara, California “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IPHI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Inphi from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Inphi from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Inphi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.23.

Shares of NYSE IPHI opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -111.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.84. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.41 million. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 26.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 107,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,818,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $2,347,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,580 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Inphi by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Inphi during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

