IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,247,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,084,000 after acquiring an additional 112,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,582,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,398,000 after acquiring an additional 323,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,079,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay Mazelsky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $2,584,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock valued at $19,402,442. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $300.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

IDXX stock opened at $276.80 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.11 and a 12 month high of $292.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 765.45%. The business had revenue of $620.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

