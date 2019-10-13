Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $654,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $538,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $2,879,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 123.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

IEP opened at $67.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Icahn Enterprises LP has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.69). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

