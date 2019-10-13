IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Trading Down 1.7%

IBI Group Inc (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, 2,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average session volume of 1,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

IBI Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBIBF)

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.