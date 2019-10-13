HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $17.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.80. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.8% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,628,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,821,000 after buying an additional 254,151 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,486,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,263,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,806,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 31.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 761,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 183,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

