Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) PT Raised to $23.00 at Citigroup

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Huntsman from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.50.

NYSE HUN traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,837,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,541,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,525,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

