Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2019 // Comments off

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($74.64).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €38.75 ($45.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.66.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.