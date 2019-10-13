Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($74.64).

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €38.75 ($45.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.56. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €43.76 ($50.88) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €49.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.66.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

