Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Hits New 52-Week High at $579.00

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 579 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 578.70 ($7.56), with a volume of 2591580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 526.80 ($6.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 515 ($6.73) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.86 ($6.96).

The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 546.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

