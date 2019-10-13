Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.76-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.74.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRL. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hormel Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $46.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $1,327,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $87,526.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,106.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 126,670 shares of company stock worth $5,520,877. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

