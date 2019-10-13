Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Bank of America

Bank of America restated their neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HOC. Banco Santander restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 220 ($2.87).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 179.10 ($2.34) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $914.40 million and a P/E ratio of 68.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 205.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 232.20 ($3.03). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Hochschild Mining’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

