Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

LON HILS opened at GBX 1,280 ($16.73) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,189.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,201.84. Hill & Smith has a 12 month low of GBX 877.50 ($11.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,319 ($17.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 10.60 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

