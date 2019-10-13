Hexavest Inc. Purchases New Position in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 9.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,654,000 after buying an additional 615,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,783,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,651,000 after buying an additional 94,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 88.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,123,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,809,000 after buying an additional 1,932,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 98.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,649,000 after buying an additional 682,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $31,943,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $26.52 on Friday. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 94.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCII shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens raised shares of Rent-A-Center from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rent-A-Center and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

