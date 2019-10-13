Henkel AG & Co KGaA’s (HEN3) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Societe Generale set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €92.85 ($107.96).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €93.08 ($108.23) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($150.76). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.54.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

