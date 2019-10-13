Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hecla Mining Company is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska and Idaho, and is a growing gold producer with an operating mine in Quebec, Canada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in five world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada. “

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $1.00 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $2.20 to $2.30 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.98.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $3.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.62 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine J. Boggs purchased 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $60,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 486,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 124,956 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 284,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 30,065 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hecla Mining (HL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.