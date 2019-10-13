Head to Head Survey: US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Stans Energy (NASDAQ:HREEF)

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) and Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares US Gold and Stans Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A N/A -$8.05 million ($0.44) -2.05 Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for US Gold and Stans Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Gold presently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 198.74%. Given US Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe US Gold is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and Stans Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% Stans Energy N/A N/A -225.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Stans Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stans Energy has a beta of 3.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

US Gold beats Stans Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Gold Company Profile

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

Stans Energy Company Profile

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

