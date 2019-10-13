Head-To-Head Survey: PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) & Pioneer Oil and Gas (NYSE:POGS)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

PetroChina has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Oil and Gas has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $348.77 billion 0.28 $7.95 billion $4.30 12.23 Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroChina and Pioneer Oil and Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 2 1 6 0 2.44 Pioneer Oil and Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $65.73, suggesting a potential upside of 25.02%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Pioneer Oil and Gas.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Pioneer Oil and Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 2.20% 3.77% 2.10% Pioneer Oil and Gas N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pioneer Oil and Gas does not pay a dividend. PetroChina pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PetroChina beats Pioneer Oil and Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had a total length of 83,527 km, including 51,751 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,048 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,728 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Pioneer Oil and Gas Company Profile

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

