Head to Head Review: Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) versus PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (NASDAQ:PDRDY)

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eastside Distilling and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eastside Distilling $6.12 million 7.30 -$9.05 million ($1.49) -3.28 PERNOD RICARD S/ADR $10.32 billion 4.82 $1.64 billion $1.40 26.76

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Eastside Distilling. Eastside Distilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eastside Distilling has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eastside Distilling and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eastside Distilling 0 0 0 0 N/A PERNOD RICARD S/ADR 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of Eastside Distilling shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eastside Distilling and PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eastside Distilling -108.78% -72.28% -46.74% PERNOD RICARD S/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Eastside Distilling does not pay a dividend. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR beats Eastside Distilling on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc. develops, manufactures, produces, and markets hand-crafted spirits in the United States. The company offers bourbon under the Burnside West End Blend, Burnside Oregon Oaked Bourbon, and Burnside Goose Hollow RSV Bourbon brand names; premium whiskey under the Barrel Hitch American Whiskey brand names; distinctive whiskey under the Cherry Bomb Whiskey and Marionberry Whiskey brand names; rum under the Below Deck Silver Rum, Below Deck Spiced Rum, Below Deck Coffee Rum, and Below Deck Ginger Rum brand names; and vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand name. It also provides various handmade products, including Advocaat (eggnog) Liqueur, Peppermint Bark Liqueur, Bier Schnapps, and Holiday Spiced Liqueur. In addition, the company offers tastings, tasting room tours, private parties, and merchandise sales from its facilities in Oregon. Eastside Distilling, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

PERNOD RICARD S/ADR Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

