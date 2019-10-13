Head-To-Head Review: BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) & SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY)

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR N/A N/A N/A SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR and SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR $3.86 billion 1.68 $818.32 million $6.13 7.88 SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR $61.47 billion 0.58 $1.83 billion $1.50 13.49

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR pays out 7.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR pays out 10.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR beats SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BERKELEY GRP HO/ADR Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brands. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

SEVEN & I HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store and gasoline retail businesses. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 7,166 franchised stores and 2,530 directly operated stores in the United States and Canada; and 35,548 7-Eleven licensed convenience stores. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates Ito-Yokado superstores, which offers food items, apparel, and household goods, as well as York-Benimaru, York Mart, and The Garden Jiyugaoka supermarkets in Japan. As of May 31, 2018, it operated Ito-Yokado stores in 164 locations. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, specialty products, and food items. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 15 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands in Japan. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, ATM, leasing, insurance, credit card, and e-money services. As of May 31, 2018, the Seven Bank operated 24,481 ATM locations in Japan; and March 31, 2018, it operated 13,413 ATMs in North America. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores; an online retailer under the Nissen name; and in restaurant, fast food, and contract businesses. As of May 31, 2018, it primarily operated 112 Akachan Honpo stores; 96 directly operated and 17 franchised stores under the THE LOFT name; and 12 Barneys New York branded stores, as well as February 28, 2018, it operated 488 restaurant and fast food locations. The company's others segment engages in real estate, publishing, and cultural education businesses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

