Head to Head Analysis: Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) vs. American Financial Group (NASDAQ:AFG)

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) and American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiptree and American Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiptree $625.83 million 0.40 $23.93 million N/A N/A American Financial Group $7.15 billion 1.29 $530.00 million $8.40 12.24

American Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tiptree.

Risk & Volatility

Tiptree has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Financial Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Tiptree pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. American Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. American Financial Group pays out 19.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Tiptree has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and American Financial Group has raised its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tiptree and American Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A American Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

American Financial Group has a consensus price target of $113.50, indicating a potential upside of 10.42%. Given American Financial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Financial Group is more favorable than Tiptree.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.1% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of American Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of American Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tiptree and American Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiptree 2.17% 1.49% 0.32% American Financial Group 9.29% 13.39% 1.12%

Summary

American Financial Group beats Tiptree on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services. It also engages in asset management operations; the provision of mortgage loans for institutional investors; and other investment activities. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance brokers and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance. The company sells its property and casualty insurance products through independent insurance agents and brokers, as well as through employee agents. It also provides traditional fixed, fixed-indexed, and variable-indexed annuities to the retail, financial institutions, registered investment advisor, and education markets; and engages in the commercial real estate operations in Cincinnati, Whitefield, New Hampshire, Chesapeake Bay, Charleston, and Palm Beach. American Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

