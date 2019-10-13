Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) a €31.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.50 ($36.63) price objective on Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

JEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Jenoptik and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.46 ($33.09).

Shares of ETR:JEN opened at €23.62 ($27.47) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.51. Jenoptik has a one year low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a one year high of €36.80 ($42.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

