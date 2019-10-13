Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells $1,086,746.22 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 8,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,746.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $128.53 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $140.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 20.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 134,327 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 22,652 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 22.2% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

