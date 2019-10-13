H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Trading Up 1%

H2O Innovation Inc (OTCMKTS:HEOFF)’s stock price was up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H2O Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 million, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

H2O Innovation Inc provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology in Canada, the United States, Spain, China, the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, France, Egypt, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment for the production of drinking water and industrial process water, reclamation and reuse of water, and desalination of seawater and treatment of wastewater.

