H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM-B) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $167.48

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (STO:HM-B)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $167.48 and traded as low as $198.96. H & M Hennes & Mauritz shares last traded at $200.80, with a volume of 2,023,703 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HM-B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 115 price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a SEK 175 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank set a SEK 115 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 190 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 210 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of SEK 169.29.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of SEK 189.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 167.80.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.