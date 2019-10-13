GVC (LON:GVC) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of GVC (LON:GVC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock.

GVC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($13.59) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on GVC from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 913 ($11.93) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 961 ($12.56) price target on shares of GVC in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,048.38 ($13.70).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 843.60 ($11.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion and a PE ratio of -27.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 693.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 629.63. GVC has a 52 week low of GBX 504 ($6.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 973 ($12.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.23) per share. This is an increase from GVC’s previous dividend of $16.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.23%. GVC’s payout ratio is presently -1.11%.

In other GVC news, insider Peter Isola bought 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.68) per share, with a total value of £98,784 ($129,078.79).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.