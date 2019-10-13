Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOX. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $2,650,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $31,092,000. Moon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at $910,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FOX opened at $31.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.78. Fox Corp has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

In related news, Director Roland A. Hernandez acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $104,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,030,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 805,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,831,190.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

