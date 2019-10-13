Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $26.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLCO shares. ValuEngine cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. CLSA set a $26.00 price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $25.60 to $26.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

