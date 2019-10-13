Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Shopify were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 8.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,418,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,926,637,000 after purchasing an additional 498,874 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 29,316.3% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,533,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,377,000 after buying an additional 1,528,552 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Shopify by 5.0% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 619,775 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,670,000 after buying an additional 29,283 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,574,000 after buying an additional 19,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Shopify by 15.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,910,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.67.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $329.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.16. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of -539.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $409.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $361.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.59 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

