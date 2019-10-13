Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) and iFresh (NYSE:IFMK) Financial Comparison

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) and iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and iFresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A iFresh -11.42% -5,513.38% -21.15%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and iFresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 4 0 2.44 iFresh 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $40.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.37%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than iFresh.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and iFresh’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A iFresh $125.43 million 0.26 -$12.00 million N/A N/A

Grocery Outlet has higher earnings, but lower revenue than iFresh.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of iFresh shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of iFresh shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats iFresh on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products. As of December 29, 2018, it had 316 stores, which included 308 independent operated stores, as well as 8 company operated stores in 5 western states and in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

iFresh Company Profile

iFresh Inc. operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. The company's chains provide vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and other products. It also distributes rice and rice products, and seasonings and spices, as well as assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, and frozen seafood under the Family Elephant, Feiyan, Green Acre, Golden Smell, Redolent, Shuangdeng/Double Lantern, SeaStar, Huang Duan Xiang 1987, and I FRESH brands. In addition, the company offers its products through online shopping and delivery service for customers in suburban areas. As of January 22, 2019, it operated nine retail supermarkets; and two in-house wholesale businesses. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, New York. As of February 8, 2019, iFresh Inc. operates as a subsidiary of HK Xu Ding Co, Limited.

