Greystone Logistics (OTCMKTS:GLGI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Shares of Greystone Logistics Inc (OTCMKTS:GLGI) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and traded as low as $0.41. Greystone Logistics shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 5,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Greystone Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Greystone Logistics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Greystone Logistics, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets plastic pallets and pelletized recycled plastic resin. It offers rackable, can, nestable, display, monoblock, half-barrel and slim keg stackable, drum, and mid duty pallets. The company also offers tolling services. It sells its pallets directly, as well as through a network of independent contractor distributors.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Greystone Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greystone Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.