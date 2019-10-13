Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $44.26

Great Canadian Gaming Corp (TSE:GC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.26 and traded as high as $42.25. Great Canadian Gaming shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 93,285 shares trading hands.

GC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Great Canadian Gaming from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$44.22.

Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$354.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Great Canadian Gaming Corp will post 2.7399999 earnings per share for the current year.

About Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates gaming properties in Canada and the United States. The company's gaming properties include casinos, horse racetrack casinos, community gaming centers, and commercial bingo halls. As of December 19, 2018, it had 29 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Washington State.

