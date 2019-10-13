Gradient Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 60.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $268.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $216.97 and a 52 week high of $273.99.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

