Gradient Investments LLC Sells 190,906 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190,906 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lourd Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lourd Capital LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 11,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.15.

In related news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $426,300. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $41.93 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

