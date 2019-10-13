Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 875 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TCG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% in the second quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 71.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.69. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2869 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.