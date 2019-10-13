Gradient Investments LLC Buys 154 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 126.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,214,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,318,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,117,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,414,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,241,000 after acquiring an additional 516,484 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 40,836.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,719,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,708,009 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,654,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.67.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 49,392 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.70, for a total value of $7,986,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,338 shares in the company, valued at $21,399,054.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,121,875.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP opened at $162.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $121.40 and a 1 year high of $174.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.98%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

