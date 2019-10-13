Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth $296,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth $2,959,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 64.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter worth $4,439,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total transaction of $243,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,357,960. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $79.00 target price on shares of Healthequity and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.29.

HQY stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 22.98 and a current ratio of 22.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37. Healthequity Inc has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

