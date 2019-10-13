Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 909.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after acquiring an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,062,000 after acquiring an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,555,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after acquiring an additional 930,874 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,216,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,933,000 after acquiring an additional 681,970 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.41 and its 200 day moving average is $124.78. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $206.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 target price on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

