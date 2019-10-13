Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €52.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €43.88 ($51.03).

Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 12-month high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

