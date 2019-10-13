Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 200 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,629,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $134,406,000 after acquiring an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 78.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.21.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $76,373.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,598,169.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $409,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,032 shares in the company, valued at $17,027,419.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,749 shares of company stock worth $2,701,484 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

