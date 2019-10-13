Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Raises Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 712.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 267,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,426,000 after buying an additional 234,486 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 15.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 58.6% during the first quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 540,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,910,000 after buying an additional 199,711 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $214.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.86 and its 200 day moving average is $199.27. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.09. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 266.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total value of $5,639,486.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total transaction of $791,493.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,457 shares of company stock worth $8,027,655 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.09.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.