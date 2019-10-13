Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Purchases 401 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Motco increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.47 and its 200-day moving average is $202.81. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 12.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.