Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $982,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in CME Group were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,530,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.43.

NASDAQ CME opened at $212.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.66. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,233.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,126 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,684. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.