Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $670,000 Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092,169 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,277 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,670,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $362,892,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,634,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,616,000 after purchasing an additional 163,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.46.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $54.25 and a 1-year high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. The company had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $464,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

