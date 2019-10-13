Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $507,000 Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,445,000. Luminus Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 155,994 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3,720.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 110,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BHP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

BHP Group stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.99. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

